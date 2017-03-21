Arsene Wenger Comments On Paris Saint-Germain Contract Offer Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied being offered a contract by French giants Paris Saint-Germain.



The Gunners boss sees his current deal with Arsenal expire at the end of the season and it has been claimed there is a two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium on the table if he wishes to stay.











In some quarters it has been claimed Wenger has already decided to stay at Arsenal, though it was reported earlier today that PSG have put their own contract his way to tempt him back to France.



But Wenger is clear that there is no deal with PSG on offer.





He told beIN Sports: "I formally deny it .