06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/03/2017 - 12:20 GMT

Arsene Wenger Comments On Paris Saint-Germain Contract Offer Claim

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied being offered a contract by French giants Paris Saint-Germain. 

The Gunners boss sees his current deal with Arsenal expire at the end of the season and it has been claimed there is a two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium on the table if he wishes to stay.




In some quarters it has been claimed Wenger has already decided to stay at Arsenal, though it was reported earlier today that PSG have put their own contract his way to tempt him back to France.

But Wenger is clear that there is no deal with PSG on offer.
 


He told beIN Sports: "I formally deny it.

"It's fake news", Wenger added.

The veteran manager is still tipped to stay at Arsenal as he looks ahead to rebuilding the squad for next season.

Arsenal are at risk of not finishing in the top four in the Premier League this season, something which has become Wenger's hallmark, and the legendary boss is believed to be reluctant to bow out on a low.

He may have to plot Arsenal's revival without Alexis Sanchez though, as the Chile star appears to be increasingly heading towards the exit door.
 