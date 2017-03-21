Brighton and Newcastle Form Gives Former Leeds United Star Automatic Hopes For Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker feels an automatic promotion spot is still up for grabs for the Whites as he believes the top two, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, are not exactly in great form at the moment.



Leeds’ win over Brighton on Saturday has opened up the conversation of a top two finish again even though the Whites are still eight points behind in fourth position with eight games left to play this season.











Newcastle and Brighton have dropped points in recent weeks and even Huddersfield Town, who are currently third, were thrashed 4-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Friday.



Parker admits that the form of the teams above and around Leeds is giving him confidence that Garry Monk’s men are still in with a chance to finish in the top two.





While he has conceded that Leeds’ performances have not been up to mark in recent weeks, they are still picking up points and he feels that is what matters at the business end of the season.

Asked whether Leeds are still in the top two race, Parker said on Radio Yorkshire: “What gives me confidence is that the teams above us aren’t playing too well.



“People are having grumbles that we are not performing too well but even though we haven’t been performing greatly, we are picking points up that’s what is important at this time of the year.



“Out of the top seven, we are the form team picking points up whilst other people are dropping points around us and that’s what gives me confidence.



“Yes, top two is a tough ask, but I’ll rather try and achieve it than look behind.”



Leeds will again be in action against Reading at the Madejski Stadium after the international break on Saturday, 1st April.

