06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/03/2017 - 17:52 GMT

Chelsea Choice Was Right Choice – N’Golo Kante

 




N'Golo Kante feels sure he made the right choice in joining Chelsea from Leicester City last summer. 

The energetic midfielder was linked with a whole host of clubs, including Arsenal, when it became clear he was open to leaving the Foxes despite just having won the Premier League title with the side.




He opted for Chelsea and has become a key member of Antonio Conte's side, who are on course to win the Premier League title comfortably this season.

And Kante, who is increasingly being spoken about as the best bet to win the PFA Players' Player of the Season award, feels sure he made the right call in signing for the Blues.
 


"I am really happy with my season. I made the right choice when I came to Chelsea", he told a press conference while on France duty.

"We are in a good position. We really do a good job.

"For my part, it is true that I hear beautiful things about me. It makes me happy, but I try to hear without listening.

"The important thing is to work to finish the season well", Kante added.

Kante has played in 27 of Chelsea's 28 Premier League games so far this season, only missing one match due to suspension.

The midfielder has also seen his international prospects rise alongside his performances at club level and Kante has won 13 caps for Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus.
 