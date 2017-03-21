Chelsea Choice Was Right Choice – N’Golo Kante

Follow @insidefutbol





N'Golo Kante feels sure he made the right choice in joining Chelsea from Leicester City last summer.



The energetic midfielder was linked with a whole host of clubs, including Arsenal, when it became clear he was open to leaving the Foxes despite just having won the Premier League title with the side.











He opted for Chelsea and has become a key member of Antonio Conte's side, who are on course to win the Premier League title comfortably this season.



And Kante, who is increasingly being spoken about as the best bet to win the PFA Players' Player of the Season award, feels sure he made the right call in signing for the Blues.





"I am really happy with my season. I made the right choice when I came to Chelsea", he told a press conference while on France duty.