Chelsea Target Radja Nainggolan Keen On Roma Stay

Roma star Radja Nainggolan has seemingly distanced himself from a move away from the club this summer.



The Belgium international, who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, is contracted with Roma until 2020.











Although Nainggolan stayed put at Roma, it has been claimed that the Blues could try to lure the midfielder to Stamford Bridge this summer.



Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with showing interest in the 28-year-old at certain times during the last 12 months.





However Nainggolan, who is yet to sign a new deal with Roma which will see his pay-package increase significantly, apparently hinted that he will stay with the Italian giants beyond the season.

"Why throw something away that you've built up, to start somewhere else from zero?” he told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



“I love my life in Rome."



Nainggolan has made 43 appearances in all competitions for Roma this season, scoring 12 times and providing four assists, while in total he has turned out 151 times for the Giallorossi, netting 25 times and setting up 15 goals.



He joined Roma from Cagliari in the summer of 2014.

