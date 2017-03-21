Great Choice – Ex-Germany Star Hails Bastian Schweinsteiger’s MLS Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Germany international Arne Friedrich has revealed his delight at Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger’s decision to join Chicago Fire.



The 32-year-old has confirmed to local media in Chicago that he is set to join the MLS outfit in the coming days and has reportedly signed a one-year contract.











Manchester United have also agreed to release the veteran, who joined the club in 2015, to move to the MLS club with immediate effect and Schweinsteiger is expected to head to the United States soon to complete the formalities of the transfer.



Friedrich, who played alongside Schweinsteiger in the Germany national team and also played for Chicago Fire, is delighted to see his former club sign his fellow German.





He also added that the midfielder has taken a good decision in choosing the MLS outfit as his next destination.

Friedrich took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy to hear that Chicago Fire signed Bastian Schweinsteiger.



“It seems to become a German tradition.



"Great choice, Basti!”



Schweinsteiger was mostly injured in his first season at Manchester United and was sidelined by Jose Mourinho in the current campaign, before he returned to make a few appearances in cup games.



He made just 35 appearances for Manchester United.

