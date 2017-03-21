XRegister
06 October 2016

21/03/2017 - 14:47 GMT

Hope It Will Come – Celtic Star Dreaming of England Call-up

 




Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has insisted that he has not given up hope of playing for England in the near future.

The 27-year-old joined the Scottish champions last summer from Aston Villa and has been one of the top performers for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing ten assists in all competitions.




Despite being a consistent performer at Celtic, the winger has again been snubbed for an international call up by Gareth Southgate and is yet to earn a senior cap for the Three Lions.

Sinclair has turned out for England youth teams and represented Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics but that senior England cap has remained elusive for the former Manchester City winger.
 


But he has not given up hope of playing for his country and wants to continue to do all the talking on the pitch until the England manager is forced to name him in the senior squad.  

Asked about international ambitions, Sinclair said at a press conference: “I haven’t given up.

“All I can concentrate on is playing well and hopefully one day it will come."

England have rarely called up a player performing in the Scottish Premiership in recent years but Sinclair is keen to buck that trend soon.
 