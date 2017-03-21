XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/03/2017 - 14:52 GMT

Huge Difference From When I Arrived At Leeds United To Now, Whites Star Admits

 




Pontus Jansson believes that there is a huge difference in the attitude of the Leeds United supporters towards the club compared to when he joined the Yorkshire giants last summer.

Leeds have taken everyone by surprise with their performances this season as very few gave them any hope of challenging for promotion and the campaign was more or less written off after Garry Monk’s men had a torrid star in August.




However, not only did they steadily climb up the league table during the autumn and winter months, Leeds have consolidated their position in the top six since the turn of the year.

And Jansson also admits that there has also been a marked change in the way the fans have perceived the club and Elland Road is regularly filled up for home games as Leeds push for promotion to the Premier League.
 


The defender told Swedish daily Expressen: “I really like the city and the supporters.  

“There is a huge difference now compared to when I arrived.

“Now the stadium is packed for matches and there is substantial pull from the team because we can go up to the Premier League.”

Before this season, the Leeds fans were growing apathetic towards the club as they remained a lower mid-table side and poor home form resulted in declining attendances at Elland Road.
 