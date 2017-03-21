I See Alan Shearer In Him – Chris Wood Given Highest Praise By Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes not many strikers in the top two divisions could have executed the header with which Chris Wood scored against Brighton and compared the Kiwi with the legendary Alan Shearer.



In a tight encounter at Elland Road, Wood provided the breakthrough for Leeds just after the hour mark when Charlie Taylor’s looping cross from the left dropped perfectly in the Brighton box to meet the striker’s head.











The Kiwi dominated the Brighton central defenders and redirected the ball towards David Stockdale’s goal to open the scoring for the Whites and he sealed the points for the home side when he converted a spot kick in the 85th minute.



Former Leeds defender Parker feels that not many strikers in the Championship or the Premier League could have finished off the cross from Taylor as Wood had to generate all the pace to redirect the ball towards the goal; and he saw shades of Shearer in the execution.





The former White said on Radio Yorkshire: “It was a fantastic header.

“He’s kind of like Sheareresque and I don’t think there are many strikers in the division, especially in the Championship, even going to the Premier League, who would have scored with that header.



“There wasn’t much pace in the cross, great area from Charlie as the only place where he could score is where he put it, and he gave Stockdale no chance in goal.”



Wood is the Championship’s top goalscorer this season with 24 goals and has hit the back of the net 27 times in all competitions.

