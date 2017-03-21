Leeds Must Recharge Batteries Ahead of Season Defining Games Says Ex-White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes the international break is a good opportunity for some of the Whites players to replenish their energy levels before the business end of the season.



A 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday meant Leeds went into the international break fourth in the Championship table and as one of the firm favourites to finish in the playoff spots.











Parker says that being involved in a promotion race is a mentally tiring job and believes the international break has come at a good time for some of the players to get away from the grind for a while.



However, the defender has conceded that he would have preferred to jump straight into another game after a good win as the confidence would have been sky high.





Parker said on Radio Yorkshire: “A lot of people don’t talk about the aspect that it’s mentally tiring and draining as well.

“So it’s probably come at a good time but also a bad time on the back of a result. I would have loved a game on Tuesday on the back of a good win against Brighton.



“Right Tuesday game, bang straight into that as confidence is high but unfortunately we have got to watch that dire England side.”



The former Leeds defender admits that the players will finally get some time to feel relaxed and get a few injuries sorted out before the business end of the season.



And he believes the next four games are going to determine whether Leeds could still finish in the top two or just settle for a playoff spot.



“But no, it’s about recharging the batteries, a few people have niggles so get them fully fit as the next four games will be big games.



“I still expect us to get into the playoffs but the next four games will determine whether we are in the playoffs or we can finish in the top two.”

