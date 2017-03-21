Leeds United Have Handled Pressure, Fulham Haven’t – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker feels the Whites players and the coaching staff deserve great credit for the way they have handled pressure at the business end of the season, unlike promotion rivals Fulham



A 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday further consolidated Leeds hopes of finishing in the top six and they continued to hold on to fourth position in the league table going into the international break.











Performances have not been up to the mark in recent weeks but Leeds have continued to garner points despite not playing at their best and Parker believes they deserve huge applause for the way they have dealt with the pressure of being in the promotion chase at this stage of the season.



The former White feels Fulham are the prime example of what pressure can do to a team at this point of the year after they earned just a point from two winnable home games against Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.





When asked if it is all about how a team handle pressure at this stage of the season, Parker said on Radio Yorkshire: “Yes a 100 per cent and Fulham are a prime example.

“Last week we were talking that by the time we play Brighton, they could be level on points with us and looking at the fixtures, they had Blackburn and Wolves at home, and to pick one point up only leads to pressure.



“For us to be handling the pressure and they are not, shows the mental capability of the squad and the staff.”



Leeds have tough away trips to Reading and Brentford next month after they return from the international break, while Fulham face Rotherham United and Derby County away as they look to get their playoff push back on track.

