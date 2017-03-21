Live With No Regrets – Former Leeds Star Offers Current Squad Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has urged the Whites to put in 100 per cent effort in order to finish in the Championship's top two at the end of the season.



While Leeds registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton last Saturday, they still trail the Seagulls by eight points in the automatic promotion chase going into the last eight games of the season.











With Newcastle United, Brighton and Huddersfield Town all dropping points in recent weeks, many still believe that Leeds could sneak through to finish in the top two.



And former Leeds defender Parker feels the Whites must not leave any stone unturned in the last eight games of the season to give themselves a chance of automatic promotion.





He admits it is going to be tough but Leeds must try and achieve it as long as it is mathematically possible.

Asked if Leeds will go all guns blazing to finish in the top two, Parker said on Radio Yorkshire: “I would like to think so.



“Live with no regrets.



"So I think that’s the way we would like to go about our business because let’s be honest, no one expected us to be in the position we are now, so why not try and take the advantage you can while the opportunity is still there?



“Yes, it’s going to be tough but still try and achieve.”

