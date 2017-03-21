Manchester United Getting That Old Aura Back – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes some of Manchester United’s old aura has been visible this season under Jose Mourinho.



Manchester United are still fighting to get into the Premier League’s top four this season, but have been more or less out of the title picture over the last few months.











But Mourinho has already won his first trophy at Old Trafford in the form of the EFL Cup and his team are being heavily tipped to win the Europa League after they entered the quarter-finals earlier this month.



Solskjaer admits that some of the football in recent seasons has not been vintage Manchester United stuff, but the former Red Devil feels some of the old aura has been coming back this season because of the some of the players Mourinho signed in the summer.





Speaking to Swedish daily Expressen, the Norwegian said: “They have had some tough seasons and they have also not played their trademark football.

“But this year, we have seen much of the old Manchester United.



“We have players who have brought back the aura that Manchester United should have.”



Mourinho recently said that he signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer to add a big personality to a dressing room, which has been bereft of such characters in recent seasons.

