Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

21/03/2017 - 15:45 GMT

21/03/2017 - 15:45 GMT

Monaco Growing In Confidence Over Keeping Arsenal and Spurs Target

 




Monaco are confident of keeping Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe at the club beyond the summer and convincing him to sign on a new contract with the club.

The 18-year-old forward has taken European football by storm this season with his performances and goals in Ligue 1 and the Champions League and has forced many to take notice of him.




A product of the Monaco academy, the teenage forward has already netted 19 goals in all competitions this season and has attracted the attention of clubs across Europe.

Arsenal and Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Mbappe and there is also talk of Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain wanting to sign him in the summer.
 


However, according to French daily Le Parisien, Monaco are increasingly confident of holding on to the player beyond the summer and signing him up on a new and improved contract.  

There have been positive talks between the club and the player’s advisers over a new deal and Monaco are expecting to keep his suitors at bay at least for the summer transfer window.

It has been suggested that his advisers are also aware that Mbappe needs stability before next year’s World Cup and is more likely to play regular football at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has also struck a confident note recently about keeping Mbappe at the club beyond the summer.
 