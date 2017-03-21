XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/03/2017 - 15:13 GMT

Rangers Legend Identifies Best Player In Current Gers Squad

 




Rangers legend John Brown has picked out veteran striker Kenny Miller as the best player in the current Gers squad.

The 37-year-old, who is in his third spell at Ibrox, played a crucial role in helping Rangers return to the Scottish Premiership this season.




He has thus far scored nine goals and provided five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign as the Light Blues presently find themselves third in the league table.

And Brown, who thinks Miller is Rangers’ best player at the moment, feels the rest of the squad have hugely benefitted from the veteran striker’s experience this season as most of his team-mates have not played in the top flight before.
 


“I’ve got to say Kenny Miller”, Brown told Rangers TV, when asked to name the best player in the Gers squad.

“I think his experience, what he has given the club this season in the Premiership, has been invaluable.”

Miller, whose present contract with Rangers is set to expire this summer, is yet to sign a new deal with the Scottish giants.

He counts Hibernian, Celtic, Derby County, Bursaspor and Cardiff City amongst his former employers.
 