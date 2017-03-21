Thank You – Bastian Schweinsteiger Issues Message To Manchester United Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Bastian Schweinsteiger has thanked Manchester United and the fans for their support in a farewell message ahead of his move to Chicago Fire.



The German has announced his move to a local daily in Chicago and is expected to head to the United States soon to complete the formalities of his transfer to the MLS outfit.











Joining Manchester United from Bayern Munich in 2015, the midfielder struggled with injuries in his first season and was frozen out of the squad by Jose Mourinho this term, before he forced his way back into the squad to make a few appearances in cup games.



The former Germany captain thanked the Manchester United fans and the staff at Old Trafford for supporting him during his brief stint at the club and expressed his delight at being part of an FA Cup winning squad last term.





Schweinsteiger also added that he is confident that Mourinho and his team will bring back the glory days and accolades to Old Trafford in the near future.

In a video posted on Twitter, the veteran midfielder said: “Dear fans of Manchester United I have decided to make a permanent move to Chicago Fire.



“I really wish I could have done more for you but it was time for me to make a change. Thank you especially for your amazing support during my time at the club and I’ll never forget it.



“Having been part of the team that won the FA Cup last year, makes me very proud. I also want to thank you very much to the wonderful fans, the atmosphere, the staff at the club and my fellow players.



“I believe and I am sure that Jose Mourinho and his team will bring back the trophies to Manchester United soon and so I wish you all the best.



“Thank you very much and goodbye.”



Schweinsteiger made just 35 appearances for the club during his time at Old Trafford.

