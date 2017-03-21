XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/03/2017 - 14:15 GMT

Thank You – Bastian Schweinsteiger Issues Message To Manchester United Fans

 




Bastian Schweinsteiger has thanked Manchester United and the fans for their support in a farewell message ahead of his move to Chicago Fire.

The German has announced his move to a local daily in Chicago and is expected to head to the United States soon to complete the formalities of his transfer to the MLS outfit.




Joining Manchester United from Bayern Munich in 2015, the midfielder struggled with injuries in his first season and was frozen out of the squad by Jose Mourinho this term, before he forced his way back into the squad to make a few appearances in cup games.

The former Germany captain thanked the Manchester United fans and the staff at Old Trafford for supporting him during his brief stint at the club and expressed his delight at being part of an FA Cup winning squad last term.
 


Schweinsteiger also added that he is confident that Mourinho and his team will bring back the glory days and accolades to Old Trafford in the near future. 

In a video posted on Twitter, the veteran midfielder said: “Dear fans of Manchester United I have decided to make a permanent move to Chicago Fire.

“I really wish I could have done more for you but it was time for me to make a change. Thank you especially for your amazing support during my time at the club and I’ll never forget it.

“Having been part of the team that won the FA Cup last year, makes me very proud. I also want to thank you very much to the wonderful fans, the atmosphere, the staff at the club and my fellow players.

“I believe and I am sure that Jose Mourinho and his team will bring back the trophies to Manchester United soon and so I wish you all the best.

“Thank you very much and goodbye.”

Schweinsteiger made just 35 appearances for the club during his time at Old Trafford.
 