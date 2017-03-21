XRegister
21/03/2017 - 14:38 GMT

The Silence At Elland Road – Rangers Legend On Famous Night Against Favourite Club

 




Rangers legend John Brown has revealed that being able to silence Elland Road when taking on Leeds United, his favourite English team, in the Champions League makes the ground his favourite away from Ibrox.

The Whites, who currently play in the Championship, were a force to reckon with in the 1970s.




And Brown picked Leeds as his favourite English team as he was growing up during that period.

“When I was growing up in the 1970s, it was Leeds United”, he told Rangers TV, when asked to name his favourite English club.
 


Brown, who was at Rangers between 1988 and 1997, played against Leeds in the 1992/93 season as the clubs met in the Champions League second round.

The Gers won the first leg 2-1 at Ibrox before beating the Yorkshire giants by the same scoreline in the return fixture at Elland Road to book their place in the group stage of the continental competition.

Brown reflected on helping Rangers silence Elland Road in a game which had no away fans.

“I think Elland Road”, he answered, when asked to name his favourite stadium he has played at apart from Ibrox.

“I think it was a great stadium, but the silence when we scored two goals with no away fans.

“What it did for the club, qualifying for the first Champions League.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was the first guy to enter the dressing room to celebrate with us.

“That was a great occasion.”

Brown helped Rangers to win nine league titles, three Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups.
 