This Is Why Celtic’s Standards Haven’t Dropped – Bhoys Legend

Tom Boyd is of the opinion that the competition for places in the squad is keeping the standards of Celtic’s performances very high, following Jozo Simunovic’s display in the 2-1 win over Dundee at the weekend.



The Croatian, who did not feature in Celtic’s previous three Scottish Championship outings, put in a commendable effort after getting back into the starting eleven against Dundee.











Besides helping the Bhoys’ defence, he also managed to break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time at Dens Park.



Simunovic, who has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, has to compete for a place at the heart of Celtic’s defence with Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata.





And Boyd thinks the fierce competition for a place in the starting line-up has hugely benefitted Celtic in keeping their standards up throughout the season, with the Hoops yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign.

“I think the competition for places is keeping the standard so high”, he told Celtic TV, when asked about Simunovic.



“Because if you didn’t have that then the players could maybe switch off and not give 100 per cent.



“I don’t think the manager would have allowed that, but also having a group of players who can come in and do their job if you are not doing it helps.



“He has certainly been chopping and changing, especially in the centre-back areas with the options he has.



“Sviatchenko, Boyata and now Jozo – that certainly is a good competition for places.



“If we goes with three, it could certainly work but at this moment of time he is playing with two.



“Not just that, we have got competition all over the place.



"For everybody to maintain this standard is absolutely stunning.”



Simunovic, who joined Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015, is contracted with the Hoops until the summer of 2020.



He almost joined Torino last summer.

