This Is Why I Want England Stay, Man City My Preference – Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure is aiming to remain in English football beyond the end of the season and says his preference is to continue at Manchester City.
The Ivorian midfielder is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season and Manchester City are yet to offer him a fresh deal.
Toure's agent has already begun to sound other clubs out about his client, but the 33-year-old is clear that staying in England is his aim and Manchester City his first choice.
The veteran schemer does not want to wave goodbye to the quick nature of the Premier League, which was on clear display during the Citizens' 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday. and feels other leagues represent a slower pace of play, which he would rather not sample.
Toure told The National: "That [the Liverpool game] is why I want to stay in England. Otherwise I go to China or wherever, because it is that type of game I want to play in.
"If I want to play slow, I will go maybe to Bahrain or France, to Spain or Germany where it is going to be slowed down.
"In England, it is fantastic. My preference is City", the Ivorian added.
Toure started the season firmly out of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's plans, but has forced his way back into the side.
And despite his advancing years, Toure has become a key member of the team in recent months, helping Manchester City to keep their top four push and FA Cup campaign on track.
So far this term Toure has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens, scoring six goals.