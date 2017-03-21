This Is Why I Want England Stay, Man City My Preference – Yaya Toure

Follow @insidefutbol





Yaya Toure is aiming to remain in English football beyond the end of the season and says his preference is to continue at Manchester City.



The Ivorian midfielder is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season and Manchester City are yet to offer him a fresh deal.











Toure's agent has already begun to sound other clubs out about his client, but the 33-year-old is clear that staying in England is his aim and Manchester City his first choice.



The veteran schemer does not want to wave goodbye to the quick nature of the Premier League, which was on clear display during the Citizens' 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday. and feels other leagues represent a slower pace of play, which he would rather not sample.





Toure told The National: " That [the Liverpool game] is why I want to stay in England. Otherwise I go to China or wherever, because it is that type of game I want to play in.