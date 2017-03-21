With The Talent He Has He’ll Want To Play More – Celtic Legend On Often Overlooked Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd believes Callum McGregor has been unlucky this season at not being able to start games more often and admits the midfielder will want to be playing more often.



The midfielder, who made his 100th Celtic appearance in the 2-1 win over Dundee at the weekend, started the game at Dens Park before being substituted midway through the second half.











He has thus far clocked up 1895 minutes over 35 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three times and setting up seven goals.



But McGregor has managed just 19 starts in the present campaign due to the plethora of talent which Celtic possess in the central midfield areas.





And Boyd, who admitted that McGregor has been unlucky at not getting enough starts, however, lauded the 23-year-old’s attitude and skills.

“Callum has been unlucky”, he told Celtic TV.



“The amount of talent he has, he certainly will want to start more matches.



“But whenever has come off the bench or started games, he has had an impact.



“He is a very skilful player, he is a very direct player and he can make something happen as he has a little bit of trickery and skill.



“But unfortunately, in the area where he excels – the central areas have been taken up by Tom Rogic first, then Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown and Nir Bitton at times.



“There is a lot of competition and he is on the fringes of it.



“He has got a magnificent attitude. When he comes on it looks like he is playing his first game ever, he has so much of enthusiasm and energy.



“Obviously he has got a lot of talent and hopefully he will be more consistent by getting regular opportunities.”



McGregor, who is a product of Celtic’s youth system, spent time on loan at Notts County during the 2013/14 season.



He is contracted with Celtic until the summer of 2019.

