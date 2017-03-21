You Owe It To Brendan Rodgers, Celtic Legend Tells Bhoys Star Over International Recall

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Boyd feels Dedryck Boyata receiving an international call-up is a prime example of how Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has managed to turn around the form of certain players in his squad.



The defender, who has been called up by Belgium for their World Cup qualifier against Greece at the weekend, followed by their friendly fixture versus Russia next week, has been an ever-present in the Celtic team since the turn of the year.











Boyata has thus far made 13 appearances in all competitions for Celtic this season and has also chipped in with two goals.



The 26-year-old, who struggled with injuries in the early parts of the present campaign, was also susceptible to errors in his first season at Parkhead; he joined Celtic from Manchester City in the summer of 2015.





And Boyd thinks Boyata’s international call-up shows that manager Rodgers is managing to get the best out of him once again.

“He is another example of how Brendan has managed to turn around the form of certain players”, Boyd told Celtic TV, while discussing Boyata’s international call-up.



“There has been plenty of examples.



"Brendan has come in and eliminated the mistakes he was making when he first started his career here.



“And he is now being rewarded by playing international football.



“Hopefully, he will continue to do that for us and get more international caps as that would mean that he is doing well for us as well.”



The likes of Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong, who struggled for consistency last season, have also been in fine form for Celtic in the ongoing campaign under the guidance of Rodgers.

