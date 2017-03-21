Zlatan Ibrahimovic Would Love Champions League at Man Utd – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunner Solskjaer is confident that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will want to play in the Champions League at Old Trafford next season.



Jose Mourinho snapped up the veteran forward on a free transfer last summer and the Swede has been a talismanic presence at Manchester United this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions.











Ibrahimovic is yet to extend his contract, which expires in the summer, but according to Swedish daily Expressen, the forward will sign on the dotted line soon to prolong his stay at Old Trafford for one more season.



And Solskjaer believes the Swede will want to experience Champions League football with Manchester United, if they qualify for next season, as he feels there is no better club than the Red Devils to represent on the biggest stage of European football.





The former Manchester United striker told Expressen: “We hope that we can qualify for the Champions League next season.

“Then I expect Ibrahimovic will want to play on the biggest stage for the best club.



“There is no better place to play Champions League football than at Manchester United.



"They are the biggest and the best club.”



Despite winning countless league titles and domestic cups in various countries, Ibrahimovic is yet to win the Champions League in his career.

