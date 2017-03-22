XRegister
22/03/2017 - 22:00 GMT

Agent Says 20 Clubs Want Chelsea and Spurs Target as Brutal Battle Seems Likely

 




The agent of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie claims that a whopping 20 clubs are chasing his client's signature. 

Kessie has been taking Serie A by storm this season and as such was heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta in the January transfer window, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur just two of the clubs credited with having made bids.




But Kessie, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, stayed put as Atalanta resolved to keep hold of the Ivorian until at least the summer.

And the battle to sign Kessie when the window does swing open in the summer is shaping up to be brutal.
 


Indeed, according to the player's agent George Atangana, 20 clubs want to offer his client a new home.

The agent told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss: "There are at least 20 clubs that follow the boy, including the best in Europe."

Asked about speculated interest from Napoli, Atangana said that decisions over a potential transfer will not be discussed until June.

"[Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis] has not spoken to us.

"We will talk about the market in June."

Kessie, 20, has made 24 appearances for Atalanta in the current campaign, scoring seven goals from his midfield position.

He scored against both Rome clubs, netting against Lazio and Roma.
 