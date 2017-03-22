Agent Says 20 Clubs Want Chelsea and Spurs Target as Brutal Battle Seems Likely

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie claims that a whopping 20 clubs are chasing his client's signature.



Kessie has been taking Serie A by storm this season and as such was heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta in the January transfer window, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur just two of the clubs credited with having made bids.











But Kessie, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, stayed put as Atalanta resolved to keep hold of the Ivorian until at least the summer.



And the battle to sign Kessie when the window does swing open in the summer is shaping up to be brutal.





Indeed, according to the player's agent George Atangana, 20 clubs want to offer his client a new home.