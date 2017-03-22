XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/03/2017 - 14:49 GMT

Arsenal Star Clear Saying No To Barcelona Would Be Tough

 




Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin admits that it would be difficult to say no to his former club Barcelona if they are interested in signing him.

Arsene Wenger recently rubbished speculation about the defender joining Barcelona in the summer, citing the new long term contract that he signed with Arsenal recently.




But the murmurs of Barcelona’s interest in the player continue to do the rounds and the club sporting director Robert Fernandez reportedly met Bellerin's advisers in London recently to discuss a transfer.

Bellerin admits that any player in the world would be excited to hear that Barcelona are interested in signing them, but refused to get into any details of the alleged meeting.
 


He did admits that his departure from the club in 2011 didn’t happen under the most amicable circumstances, but has conceded that if Barcelona want him, it would be difficult for him to turn his back on his former club.  

Bellerin told Spanish radio station Cadena SER: “Any player in the world would be very excited to know that Barca are interested, it is very nice to get recognised by Barcelona.

“My departure from Barca was a bit bittersweet because of the treatment from some people.

“I was not treated the way I would have liked to but it is clear that if Barcelona are interested it would be difficult to say no.”

Bellerin recently signed a new six-and-a-half year contract until 2023 with Arsenal.
 