06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/03/2017 - 18:46 GMT

Diego Costa Return Was Impossible – Atletico Madrid Supremo

 




Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has rubbished Diego Costa’s allegations that the club let him down last summer by not putting in enough effort to sign him from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old striker recently revealed that he told Antonio Conte on the first day of training that he wanted to re-join Atletico Madrid last summer and potentially cornered himself at Stamford Bridge.




But the Spain international has blamed Atletico Madrid for not going the extra yard to sign him, when he was more than willing to return to the Vicente Calderon before the start of the season.

However, Cerezo has denied the allegations and has insisted that the club didn’t let anyone down last summer by not re-signing Costa, while he also stressed the fact that Chelsea didn’t want to sell the player, which blunted their efforts.
 


The Atletico Madrid president was quoted as saying by AS: “No way, we didn’t let anyone down.  

“There are things that are impossible and Diego Costa was impossible at that time.”

He further explained the club’s failure to sign the Spaniard as being “because he belongs to a big club who didn’t want to let him go and in the face of such doubts, we had to sign someone else.”

Costa has continued to score goals for Chelsea this season despite wanting to leave in the summer but his relationship with Conte has blown hot and cold over the course of the campaign.
 