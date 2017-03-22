Everton Winger Focused On Loan Present Despite Barcelona Links

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan loanee Gerard Deulofeu is keen not to think too much about his future and wants to concentrate on the present amidst speculation of Barcelona wanting him in the summer.



Barcelona sold the winger to Everton in 2015 with a repurchase option, but a lack of opportunities at Goodison Park meant the Spaniard joined AC Milan in January on a loan deal.











The 23-year-old has breathed fresh life into his career at AC Milan and his performances for the Rossoneri also earned him a call up to the Spain squad for the upcoming international fixtures.



AC Milan remain keen to sign the winger on a permanent contract in the summer but there is speculation that Barcelona are contemplating re-signing their youth product at the end of the season.





However, Deulofeu is unwilling to think too ahead into his future and admits that the one thing he has learned in his career is to concentrate on the present and let the future take care of itself.

Asked about a possible return to Barcelona, the winger was quoted as saying by Marca: “I am just thinking of the present.



“I have learned in football that we have to forget about the past and the future will come. At this point I am thinking about the national team and about Milan; what has to happen will happen.



“It is nice to hear good things, but there are players like us who need to think about the present because it should not get to your head as these days are important and the future will arrive.



“Barcelona have a choice and it’s clear.”



Barcelona would have to pay a fee of around €12m to trigger the repurchase option and sign him from Everton in the summer.

