He’s Been Exceptional – Chelsea Star Relishing Seeing Kylian Mbappe Up Close

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is eagerly waiting to see Monaco teenage striking sensation Kylian Mbappe in action for France.



The 18-year-old forward has taken European football by storm this season with his exceptional performances for Monaco in Ligue 1 and on the big stage of the Champions League.











Scoring 19 goals in all competitions, he forced France head coach Didier Deschamps to fast track him into the senior squad and he is expected to make his debut in the next few days either against Luxembourg on Saturday or Spain next week.



Kante admits that for a striker of his tender years, Mbappe has done brilliantly this season for Monaco and has revealed that his club mates have helped the young forward to integrate in the France squad.





And the Chelsea star is eagerly waiting to play alongside the young sensation for France in the coming days and see for himself what Mbappe can add to the national team.

The midfielder told a press conference: “What he has done at his age in Ligue 1 and the Champions League is exceptional.



“These [decisions over calling players up] are the decisions of the coach, but he [Mbappe] is a serious young man and his integration into the squad has been facilitated by the Monaco players.



“I am looking forward to seeing him on the pitch and what he can bring to the French team.”

