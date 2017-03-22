Hugo Lloris Admits “Beyond Football” Relationship With Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has claimed that his future at White Hart Lane is linked to Mauricio Pochettino and he has revealed a special relationship with the Spurs manager.



The French goalkeeper joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2012 and has been a pivotal figure in the club’s rise from mid-table mediocrity to one of the regulars in the top four race.











Lloris has often been linked with a move away to a bigger club in recent seasons but he has stayed put at Spurs and has led the side from the front as captain.



And he admits that any doubt over his future at Tottenham is dependent on one factor – the future of Spurs manager Pochettino, who has been linked with the Barcelona job in recent weeks.





The France number one revealed that his relationship with the Tottenham boss goes beyond football and is confident that the Argentine will become the best in the business soon.

Speaking to French daily Figaro, Lloris said: “My destiny is linked with Mauricio, it’s a certainty.



“He matters a lot to me as our relationship goes beyond football, it’s a meeting of minds and one day he will be the best coach in the world.



“He is already there for me.



"And his presence and our relationship are the things that matter to me the most.”



Tottenham are currently second in the league table on 59 points and are favourites to finish in the top four by the end of the season.

