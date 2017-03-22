I Want More Good Tynecastle Memories, Celtic Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic’s Scott Sinclair has revealed that he is hopeful about making more good memories at Tynecastle, where his side will come up against Hearts after the international break on 2nd April.



The winger, who joined the Hoops from Aston Villa last summer, has fantastic memories of his first trip to Tynecastle in August.











In Celtic’s first league game of the season, Sinclair came off the bench to score the decisive goal against Hearts as the Bhoys won the contest 2-1.



Brendan Rodgers’ team, who are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, will win the Scottish Premiership title if they manage to beat Hearts at Tynecastle after the ongoing international break.





And Sinclair explained that he hopes to create more good memories at Tynecastle, a ground where he scored his first league goal for Celtic.

“I was just speaking about it earlier, it would be great for myself and the team”, he said in a press conference on Tuesday, when asked if Celtic winning the league title at Tynecastle would be extra memorable for him.



“Obviously me coming on and scoring the winner [at the ground], so I’ve got good memories there.



“Hopefully I’ll have more good memories after winning the title there.”



Sinclair, who has thus far scored 18 goals in 39 matches this season, went on to add that he feels the international break has come at the right time for Celtic.



“We’ve played so many games up until now so it’s great for the players to sort of recharge our batteries, get a week’s rest and get ready to finish the last bit of the season”, he continued.



Celtic, who have already lifted the Scottish League Cup this season, will face Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup in April.

