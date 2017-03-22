XRegister
22/03/2017 - 11:33 GMT

I Won’t Pressure You Garry Monk – Leeds United Star Understand’s Boss’ Situation

 




Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi is not keen to put too much pressure on head coach Garry Monk regarding his place in the starting eleven in the upcoming weeks.

Berardi has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Leeds squad this season and after struggling with his fitness in the early part of the campaign, has started every league game since Boxing Day.




Berardi has played on both flanks this term and with Luke Ayling suspended, the defender has recently been deployed in his favoured right-back position, with Charlie Taylor playing as a left-back.

Ayling is slated to return following the away trip to Reading after the international break and Monk is expected to have a selection headache as Berardi and Taylor have done little wrong to be dropped.
 


However, the Swiss defender is not keen to put unnecessary pressure on the Leeds manager regarding his place in the team and wants to continue to work hard and let Monk take the decision.  

Berardi told LUTV: “Yes, of course I want to keep my place but the gaffer takes the decisions.

“I don’t want to put him under any pressure because it’s difficult for managers to assure players when there is a situation like this.

“So, I will just try to train well, like Luke and Charlie, and the gaffer will see what to do.

"But I won’t put any pressure.”
 