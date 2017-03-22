Lee Wallace Is So Solid, He Deserves Scotland Call – Rangers Team-Mate Backs Skipper

Follow @insidefutbol





Martyn Waghorn has stated that his Rangers team-mate Lee Wallace fully deserved his Scotland call-up, owing to his solid performances this season.



The left-back, who has been called up by Scotland for their friendly against Canada later in the day, followed by their World Cup qualifier versus Slovenia at the weekend, has been in good form for Rangers in the present campaign.











Besides helping the Gers’ defence, Wallace has chipped in with three goals, the latest of which came during his side’s 4-0 win over Hamilton Academical last weekend; he has also set up eight goals in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.



And Waghorn, who explained that Wallace makes his presence felt in the attacking third as well, insisted that the 29-year-old totally deserved his Scotland call-up.





“He always gives you that presence down the wing”, the forward told Rangers TV.

“He always moves up and down and he always gets a goal now and then.



“I think he fully deserved the call-up.



“His performances are so solid, he gives you a lot attacking-wise as well.



“He fully deserved the call-up.”



Wallace, who played a key role in helping Rangers return to the Scottish Premiership this season, has thus far earned nine senior caps for Scotland.

