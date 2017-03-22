XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/03/2017 - 11:47 GMT

Look at Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Dietmar Hamann Issues Dele Alli Warning

 




Former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann has warned that Dele Alli could yet go the same way as Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. 

Hamann feels that when England take on Germany in an international friendly this evening, they will face a team which not of their players would merit a place in.




The ex-Liverpool ball-winner has been criticised in some quarters for his view, with the name of Tottenham Hotspur's Alli being floated as one that would be worthy of a spot on the Germany teamsheet.

But Hamann thinks that Alli is simply a huge talent, rather than an established world star, and has compared him to Arsenal pair Walcott and Oxlade-Chamberlain in their respective early years.
 


He wrote on Twitter: "Not mentioned him [Alli] for a reason.

"Huge talent at the moment, nothing more.

"See what happened to Walcott and Oxlade[-Chamberlain]", Hamann added.

Alli has been in sensational form for Spurs in the current campaign, building on an impressive 2015/16 season at White Hart Lane.

However, despite his best efforts he could not help Spurs avoid elimination from first the Champions League and then the Europa League this season.

Alli has won 15 senior caps for England since making his Three Lions bow in 2015.
 