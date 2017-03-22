Look at Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Dietmar Hamann Issues Dele Alli Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann has warned that Dele Alli could yet go the same way as Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Hamann feels that when England take on Germany in an international friendly this evening, they will face a team which not of their players would merit a place in.











The ex-Liverpool ball-winner has been criticised in some quarters for his view, with the name of Tottenham Hotspur's Alli being floated as one that would be worthy of a spot on the Germany teamsheet.



But Hamann thinks that Alli is simply a huge talent, rather than an established world star, and has compared him to Arsenal pair Walcott and Oxlade-Chamberlain in their respective early years.





He wrote on Twitter: "Not mentioned him [Alli] for a reason.