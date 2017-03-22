Look at Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Dietmar Hamann Issues Dele Alli Warning

Former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann has warned that Dele Alli could yet go the same way as Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Hamann feels that when England take on Germany in an international friendly this evening, they will face a team which not of their players would merit a place in.
The ex-Liverpool ball-winner has been criticised in some quarters for his view, with the name of Tottenham Hotspur's Alli being floated as one that would be worthy of a spot on the Germany teamsheet.
But Hamann thinks that Alli is simply a huge talent, rather than an established world star, and has compared him to Arsenal pair Walcott and Oxlade-Chamberlain in their respective early years.
He wrote on Twitter: "Not mentioned him [Alli] for a reason.
"Huge talent at the moment, nothing more.
"See what happened to Walcott and Oxlade[-Chamberlain]", Hamann added.
Alli has been in sensational form for Spurs in the current campaign, building on an impressive 2015/16 season at White Hart Lane.
However, despite his best efforts he could not help Spurs avoid elimination from first the Champions League and then the Europa League this season.
Alli has won 15 senior caps for England since making his Three Lions bow in 2015.