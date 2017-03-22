XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/03/2017 - 22:55 GMT

Pedro Caixinha Meets Rangers Supremo Dave King

 




Rangers have confirmed that new manager Pedro Caixinha met the club's chairman Dave King for the first time on Wednesday evening. 

Caixinha recently put pen to paper on a contract running until 2020 at Rangers, succeeding Mark Warburton in the manager's post.




However, some eyebrows were raised when it emerged that the Portuguese tactician had not met the club's chairman, King.

Now the meeting has taken place and Rangers have confirmed the two met for dinner on Wednesday evening, giving the pair ample opportunity to discuss driving the Ibrox giants forward.
 


Caixinha may have wanted to raise the issue of summer transfer funds with King as he plans to make the Rangers squad competitive with rivals Celtic next season.

The Portuguese's first match in charge of Rangers came last weekend with the Gers making short work of Hamilton in a Scottish Premiership fixture, running out 4-0 winners in front of over 49,000 fans at Ibrox.

King is in Glasgow to attend a dinner with hospitality client and board members.
 