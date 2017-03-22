Pedro Caixinha Meets Rangers Supremo Dave King

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed that new manager Pedro Caixinha met the club's chairman Dave King for the first time on Wednesday evening.



Caixinha recently put pen to paper on a contract running until 2020 at Rangers, succeeding Mark Warburton in the manager's post.











However, some eyebrows were raised when it emerged that the Portuguese tactician had not met the club's chairman, King.



Now the meeting has taken place and Rangers have confirmed the two met for dinner on Wednesday evening, giving the pair ample opportunity to discuss driving the Ibrox giants forward.





Caixinha may have wanted to raise the issue of summer transfer funds with King as he plans to make the Rangers squad competitive with rivals Celtic next season.