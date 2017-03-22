Pedro Caixinha’s Methods “Tough” But “Brilliant” Says Rangers Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has explained that the Gers players are thoroughly enjoying new manager Pedro Caixinha’s tough training methods.



The Light Blues appointed Caixinha as their new manager after he left Qatari club Al Gharafa, with the Portuguese signing a deal until 2020 with the Glasgow giants earlier in the month.











The Portuguese tactician has managed to make an immediate impact at Ibrox as Rangers brushed aside Hamilton Academical 4-0 in his first game in charge of the Scottish giants last weekend.



In order to remain in the habit of playing games, Rangers will take on the Under-20s in a friendly match this Saturday.





And Waghorn insisted that although Caixinha’s training regime is tough and demanding, the Rangers stars are relishing taking part in it.

“We’re going to play a game against the Under-20s next Saturday”, Waghorn told Rangers TV.



“We will try a few new things out to see how different players play in different positions.



“It’s going to be tough, but we knew it’s going to be like this.



“It’s important that you get on board with it and work hard as it will benefit us in the long-run.



“It’s going to be tough, but the training we have done this week and the last week since he has come in has been brilliant.



“Everyone is really enjoying it and I think that’s the main thing.



“If it’s tough, but it’s with the ball, then you can enjoy it and it makes it all the better.”



Rangers’ only chance of winning silverware this season is the Scottish Cup, with the Gers scheduled to play Celtic in the semi-final of the domestic cup competition next month.

