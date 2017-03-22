Pressure Isn’t On Leeds United, It’s On Newcastle and Brighton, Says Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper believes the pressure is on Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at the moment to earn automatic promotion from the Championship, and his side must just concentrate on winning games from now until the end of the season.



A 2-0 win over Brighton allowed Leeds to close the gap on the second placed side, but they are still eight points off the Seagull with eight Championship games left in the campaign.











With a healthy eight-point lead over teams outside top six, Leeds are looking more of a certainty to finish in the top six with each passing week, but some fans are still hoping they might be able to reel in one of the top two.



Cooper admits that most players prefer automatic promotion, but believes it is Newcastle and Brighton who are under pressure at the moment and Leeds should just look to do their job until the end of the season.





The defender said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Personally I don’t really look much [at the league table].

“As a player obviously you want to get to the top two, but the pressure is off us and it’s on the top two.



“I think we just have to go and embrace that, keeping winning our games and see where that takes us.”



Leeds are currently fourth in the league table and will take an away trip to Reading after the international break in what will be another test of their promotion credentials.



Brighton meanwhile host Blackburn Rovers, while Newcastle also play at home, against Wigan Athletic; both are games the top two will be expected to win.

