Real Madrid Join Arsenal and Spurs in Mix for Striking Sensation

Real Madrid have joined the transfer chase for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe but are aware that they would have to make a mega money offer to snare the forward away from the Stade Louis II in the summer.



The 18-year-old forward has become a hot property ahead of the summer transfer window after his performances for Monaco this season in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.











Scoring 19 goals in all competition this season, the young forward has hit the back of the net ten times in his last seven matches and has attracted the interest of big clubs in Europe.



Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in taking the young prodigy to England and there is also talk of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona keeping tabs on his situation.





Another big name European club could be added to the suitors list of Mbappe as according to AS, Real Madrid are set to try to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Real Madrid have signed young talents for their squad in recent seasons and the club are plotting to add Mbappe to that list at the end of the season but are aware of the challenges.



Monaco have made it clear that they are not under any financial stress to sell the young forward and are reportedly confident of keeping him at the club beyond the summer.



And the presence of the Premier League clubs in the chase mean Real Madrid would have to write a huge cheque to sign the 18-year-old striker at the end of the season.

