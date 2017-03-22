So Key To Win Before Break Insists Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn believes it was vitally important for the Gers to head into the international break on the back of a win.



The Ibrox outfit thrashed Hamilton Academical 4-0 last weekend in what was new manager Pedro Caixinha’s first game in charge of the club.











Rangers have struggled for consistency since returning to the Scottish Premiership this season, with previous manager Mark Warburton leaving the club in February.



However, interim boss Graeme Murty managed to steady the ship somewhat before Caixinha started his managerial career at Rangers with an emphatic win over Hamilton.





And Waghorn, whose side are now unbeaten in their last four outings in all competitions, underlined the importance of Rangers managing a win before the international break.

“It was important that we finished this little period with a win”, he told Rangers TV.



“We’ve had some good results in the last two or three weeks, we’ve really built on what Murts built into the squad – the high-intensity pressing style.



“To have the win was really nice going into this two-week break with a new manager as he can now put his ideas across and work with the team.”



Rangers, who will play Motherwell after the international break on 1st April, are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table with 50 points from 29 games, 33 behind leaders Celtic.

