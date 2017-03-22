XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/03/2017 - 11:23 GMT

Stay Arsene Wenger – Arsenal Star Backs New Deal For Manager

 




Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has insisted that he would like to see Arsene Wenger continue as manager at the Emirates beyond the end of the season.

Wenger’s future at Arsenal has been a subject of furious speculation over the last few days as there has been growing discontent amongst the club’s fan base with many supporters wanting him to leave the club at the end of the season.




The Frenchman’s contract with the club expires in the summer, but there has been a growing suggestion that despite the vitriol surrounding his position, Wenger will sign a new two-year deal soon.

Olivier Giroud has already said that he wants to see the manager continue at Arsenal and it seems the Frenchman has the support of the majority of his dressing room.
 


Bellerin admits that the Arsenal manager is going through a rough patch but he also wants Wenger to stay in the manager’s chair beyond the end of the season.  

“He is in a difficult situation, but personally I owe him a lot”, the defender told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

“I would like him to stay.”

Wenger's side have not won the league title at Arsenal since the 2003/04 season and have been knocked out of the Champions League last 16 stage for seven years running.
 