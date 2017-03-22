That’s The Risk – Arsenal Linked Defender Admits Big Club Move Fears

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked defender Djibril Sidibe has revealed his apprehension about leaving Monaco and not getting regular game time at a bigger club.



The 24-year-old right-back snubbed an offer from Arsenal to move to Monaco from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer and has been a regular feature of Leonardo Jardim’s team this season.











Jardim strongly rebuked the player recently when he implied that he could join another club next summer, but it seems the defender has his own apprehensions about leaving Monaco at the moment.



Sidibe admits that most players want to play for the best sides in the best leagues, but for the moment he feels he is doing well in an impressive Monaco side who are fighting on all fronts this season.





He spoke about his fears of getting lost by moving to a bigger club because of a lack of regular football and is currently happy at Monaco, where he is getting the opportunities to cement his place in the team as a top right-back.

The defender told French radio station RMC: “As a player it’s always great to play against the best in the best leagues.



“Today, I have a chance to play at Monaco, a good team.



"We are playing in the Champions League, we are scoring goals and we are still in all competitions.



“The risk is to go to a big club, become a substitute, to return or to get loaned; it’s always very complicated.



“My criteria right now is to play [regular football] and afterwards if there is a club who don’t refuse what I want and guarantees me a fair amount of time on the pitch then I will reflect.



“But for now I am very happy at Monaco and I would like to settle down in the right side of defence and become one of the best in the world.”



The 24-year-old has clocked up 38 appearances in all competitions this season and has a contract until 2021 with Monaco.

