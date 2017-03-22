XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/03/2017 - 12:15 GMT

This Is Why Jon Toral Is Brilliant – Rangers Star On Arsenal Loanee

 




Martyn Waghorn has praised his Rangers team-mate Jon Toral’s calmness on the ball and explained that the youngster never seems to be in a rush.

Toral, who joined Rangers from Arsenal on loan during the winter transfer window, has thus far made nine appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, scoring once and setting up three goals.




The midfielder put in an impressive display during the Gers’ 4-0 win over Hamilton Academical last weekend, with the 22-year-old’s perfect delivery from a free-kick leading to Clint Hill scoring the Light Blues’ second goal.

And Waghorn, who feels Toral has an abundance of talent and a brilliant left foot, lauded the youngster’s ability to remain calm when he has the ball at his feet.
 


“He is brilliant, he just brings a little bit of calmness and he never looks like he is in a rush or a panic”, Waghorn told Rangers TV, when asked about Toral.

“That’s just his nature and the way he is in and around the place and the way he trains.

“But he’s got undoubted quality, his left foot is brilliant at times and he picks a pass.

“His delivery for Clint’s goal was brilliant and I think that balance between getting his foot stuck in and when you need to have a bit of calmness on the ball, he brings that as well.

“So he was terrific as well.”

Toral, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Arsenal, spent the first half of the present campaign on loan at La Liga outfit Granada, where he managed to clock up just 349 minutes over six appearances in all competitions, netting once.
 