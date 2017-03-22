Tottenham Hotspur Fans Know I Always Give Everything – Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harry Winks has explained that the fans know that he will always give his all whenever he is on the pitch, following the supporters singing his name during the north London club’s 2-1 win over Southampton last weekend.



Winks, who came on as a 75th minute substitute against the Saints, has featured regularly for Spurs in the present campaign.











The midfielder has thus far made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing an assist.



Winks put in a spirited display after coming on against Southampton, with the Tottenham faithful singing his name at White Hart Lane.





And Winks, who admitted that the gesture from the fans was a special moment for him, stated that the supporters are aware that he wants to help the team in any way possible every time he comes on.

“It was a special moment for me, it was the first time I’ve heard the whole stadium sing my name like that and it really meant a lot”, he told the club’s official site.



“The fans know that every time I come on, I just want to help the team in any way possible and I’ll give everything.



“On this occasion, it was to see the game out, to help us keep hold of the three points and everything I did out there was geared towards that.



“It was tough, Southampton are a good side, they are strong, resilient and a threat so it was a good win for us and great to keep the run going.”



Winks recently signed a new deal with Spurs which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

