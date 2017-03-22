XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/03/2017 - 11:25 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Fans Know I Always Give Everything – Spurs Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harry Winks has explained that the fans know that he will always give his all whenever he is on the pitch, following the supporters singing his name during the north London club’s 2-1 win over Southampton last weekend.

Winks, who came on as a 75th minute substitute against the Saints, has featured regularly for Spurs in the present campaign.




The midfielder has thus far made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing an assist.

Winks put in a spirited display after coming on against Southampton, with the Tottenham faithful singing his name at White Hart Lane.
 


And Winks, who admitted that the gesture from the fans was a special moment for him, stated that the supporters are aware that he wants to help the team in any way possible every time he comes on.

“It was a special moment for me, it was the first time I’ve heard the whole stadium sing my name like that and it really meant a lot”, he told the club’s official site.

“The fans know that every time I come on, I just want to help the team in any way possible and I’ll give everything.

“On this occasion, it was to see the game out, to help us keep hold of the three points and everything I did out there was geared towards that.

“It was tough, Southampton are a good side, they are strong, resilient and a threat so it was a good win for us and great to keep the run going.”

Winks recently signed a new deal with Spurs which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.
 