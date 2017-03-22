We Need The Rest – Leeds United Star Happy At International Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi is confident that a break from football will help the squad to prepare better for the final stretch of the season.



The 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend meant Leeds went into the international break fourth in the Championship table and firmly in contention to earn a promotion playoff spot.











With Leeds in the thick of things when it comes to the promotion chase, Berardi feels that the international break will allow the players to spend some quality time with their families and recharge their batteries.



And the Swiss defender is confident that the Leeds squad will be more ready to face the challenges of the last two months of the season on the back of a good break away from football.





Asked about the importance of the break, the defender told LUTV: “Yes, because we need a little bit of rest to see our families.

“We have to come back stronger and I think these few off days will be good for us.



“And we’ll be ready for the last two months.”



Leeds have back-to-back away trips to Reading and Brentford after they return from the international break next week.

