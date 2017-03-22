We Need You At Elland Road – Leeds United Star’s Message To Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi is confident that his side will be able to achieve great things in the final stretch of the season, but stressed they need a full Elland Road behind them.



Garry Monk’s men have defied all kinds of expectations this term and have gone into the last international break of the season fourth in the Championship table and as one of the favourites to earn a promotion playoff spot.











With just eight games left in the season, Leeds are entering the business end of the campaign and Berardi has sounded confident about his side going into the final stretch.



He admits that the Leeds players would love to play in front of a packed Elland Road until the end of the season as the home crowd have been a source of inspiration for the team.





And the Swiss defender is certain that Leeds can get some great results before the end of the season, especially if they have the Elland Road crowd backing them.

Berardi said on LUTV: “Hopefully we’ll see Elland Road full like the last games because we need it.



“I think we can get results until the end of the season.”



After the international break Leeds have a couple of tough away trips to Reading and Brentford respectively.

