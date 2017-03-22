You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield Would Be So Special Admits Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool linked forward Timo Werner admits that playing at Anfield would be some experience but has insisted that he is happy at RB Leipzig.



The 21-year-old German forward has been one of the stars of a Leipzig team who have shocked the Bundesliga this season after just earning promotion to the top tier last term and are currently second in the league table.











Werner has netted 14 Bundesliga goals this season and his performances have attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with Liverpool believed to be keen to take him to England in the summer.



The forward recently denied that he is looking to leave Leipzig in the summer but has revealed that it would be a great feeling to play at Anfield if he ever gets an opportunity.





Speaking to German magazine Sport Bild, Werner said: “If I were to play at Anfield and the fans would be signing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, surely that would be something special."

However, the striker emphasised on the fact that he is happy at the club and is keen to be part of a team that he feels have the potential to develop into something big in the future.



He said: “I feel very happy at RB.



“Leipzig can continue to grow and if I can be part of it, I would be very happy.”

