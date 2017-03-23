Atletico Madrid Boss Admits No Security Over Man Utd Target Antoine Griezmann

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletcio Madrid boss Diego Simeone has expressed his confidence about seeing his team grow as long as Antoine Griezmann is at the club, but is not able to give any assurances about the player's future amidst interest from a number of sides.



The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from Vicente Calderon, with English giants Manchester United eyeing taking him to Old Trafford.











A number of other clubs have also kept their eyes open, with the Euro 2016 finalist stating that it would be "dream" for him to play for clubs such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.



While accepting the importance of the player, the manager said that it will be difficult for him and his club to retain a player of his quality if he himself decides against it.





Asked by Spanish daily AS on whether there was a possibility for Griezmann to leave, the manager said: "Yes, because there is a termination clause. There is no security."

Simeone also took time to reveal that he spokn to the player concerned in pre-season about his future and had been informed that if he remained at the club the Frenchman would stay put and that was what happened.



"That's what he told me – if you stay, I'll stay,



"And I said yes, how would I not stay? And they began to work with the representatives for everything that had to be signed. And he stayed.



"And from now on I do not know what can happen. He would never let me tell him to stay. I did not do it with [Diego] Costa or [Radamel] Falcao.



"To the players who have given me life I accompany them in the decisions that they make



"But it is clear that for as long as he stays, the team and the club will continue to grow."

