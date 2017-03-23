Depends Exclusively On Roma – Chelsea Target’s Agent Puts Giallorossi In Driving Seat

Follow @insidefutbol





Kostas Manolas’ agent has insisted that the final decision on the Chelsea linked defender’s future at the club will be exclusively taken by Roma.



The Greek defender’s future has been a subject of speculation over the last few transfer windows and there was also a suggestion that he could leave Roma in January.











Now a summer move is being talked up as possible as the defender is being chased by Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United and there is also talk of Inter Milan being interested in him.



Ioannis Evangelopoulos, the player’s agent, refused to discuss whether Roma are in talks to extend the player’s contract but stressed that the final decision on Manolas’ future will be taken by the Giallorossi.





And he insisted that if the Greece international leaves the club at the end of the season, then also the decision will be ‘exclusively’ Roma’s and not the player’s will.

Asked if a new contract is on the horizon, Evangelopoulos told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He has a contract until 30th June 2019. I repeat he is a Roma player.”



When asked about the chances of Manolas staying at Roma beyond the summer, he said: “This is a question only the club can answer, but one thing I can say is that the final decision will be taken only and exclusively by Roma and if it comes down to his departure, it would be exclusively their choice.”



Probed about interest from other clubs, the defender’s agent said: “Anyone could take Manolas – from Serie A, Japan, China and many other leagues, but if Roma want to retain him we would not be able to do otherwise.



“We have a contract until 2019.”

