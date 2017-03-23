Ex-Rangers Hitman Impressed With Veteran Coping With High Level Despite Advancing Years

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Jonatan Johansson has praised Clint Hill for still being able to cope with playing at a high level, despite being 38 years old.



The veteran defender, who joined Rangers on a one-year deal from Queens Park Rangers last summer, has managed to make his mark at Ibrox.











Besides helping out his team’s defence, Hill has also managed to chip in with six goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, with his latest goal coming in the 4-0 win over Hamilton Academical last weekend.



He also scored a last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Celtic earlier in the month which helped the Light Blues to avoid their fourth successive loss in the Old Firm derby in the present campaign.





And Johansson lauded Hill, along with Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace, who are aged 37 and 30 years respectively, for being able to cope with the demands of playing at a high level.

“You should be judged on what you do on the pitch”, Johansson said on Rangers’ official podcast, when asked about Hill’s performances.



“It’s not important that whether you are very young or very old.



“They have been doing great.



"You can see how fit he is.



“All credit to him as a professional for still being able to cope in this level.”



Hill, whose present contract with Rangers will expire in the summer, is yet to sign a new deal with the Scottish giants and his future is now in the hands of recently appointed manager Pedro Caixinha.

