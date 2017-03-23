Feel Good, Feel Sharp – Leeds United Goalkeeper Rob Green Not Thinking of Retirement

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green has insisted that he sees no reason to hang up his boots as long as he is feeling good and putting in consistent performances on the pitch.



Garry Monk signed the veteran goalkeeper on a one-year deal last summer and his performances in this campaign earned him a contract extension for one more season at Leeds.











Despite his advancing years, the 37-year-old has been a key player in Leeds’ resurgence this season and is expected to continue to remain pivotal if they go on to earn promotion to the Premier League.



Green stressed that he is feeling good and as sharp as ever and is very aware of his performances he has been putting in recent weeks in a Leeds shirt in the Championship.





And he believes while he can carry on living a healthy life and remain consistent both on and off the pitch, there is no reason to hang up his goalkeeping gloves.

Green told LUTV: “I feel good, I feel sharp, I feel I can contribute in a relatively successful team in a short space of time and whilst I can carry on doing that, you are very aware of your performances.



“So whilst I am still feeling good and playing okay, I just want to carry on playing.



“I work hard on the pitch, I work hard off the pitch, live my life well and I see no reason why I can’t carry on.”



Green recently played his 600th league game of his career and also earned 12 caps for England.

