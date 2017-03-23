Garry Monk Has Changed Tone at Leeds United – Whites Star Full of Admiration for Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rob Green is confident that Leeds United have taken the first steps towards reaching the place where the club deserve to be and feels Garry Monk deserves great credit for changing the tone of conversation about the club.



Before this season, for a long time Leeds were a lower mid-table Championship club and for years never looked like gunning for promotion, with off-field drama mostly taking centre stage.











However, Monk’s arrival last summer ushered in a new era at Elland Road as the Leeds manager went about the business of changing perceptions around the club despite a rocky start to the season.



Green admits that when he signed for the club last summer, the Leeds manager made the potential of the side evidently clear and he was working on a blank canvas as Leeds had had very little success to talk about for years.





And the goalkeeper feels the 38-year-old manager deserves immense credit for changing the tone of conversation around the club and the consistent messages that have been coming out of Leeds this season.

The Leeds goalkeeper believes that under Monk the club have had a course correction and will eventually reach the place where the club and fans deserve to be.



Green told LUTV: “When I spoke to the manager when I signed he tried to make it evidently clear the potential of the club.



“Working from such a blank canvas, realistically there hasn’t been anything in the immediate history of the club to write home about.



“Getting promoted back into the Championship was a few years ago but after that there was a period of off the pitch headlines rather than on the pitch.



“And to be able to change the tone, change the way the club are viewed, the messages that come out of the club – full credit to the manager and the coaching staff and everybody in that respect.



“The manager has been very consistent about it, players have bought into it and as a senior member of the team, [I have to] keep on banging that message, being consistent with the message and eventually let the performances speak for themselves.



“And be a positive for the club and the city and that’s what hopefully we’ll be able to do.



“It’s one step of many to where the club deserve to be and the fans deserve.”



Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table and are one of the favourites to fight in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season.

