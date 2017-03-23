XRegister
23/03/2017 - 23:45 GMT

Jaap Stam Welcoming Break For Reading Stars

 




Reading manager Jaap Stam admits that the international break is going to be an important period for his players to take some time off from a hard and grinding Championship season.

Currently fifth in the Championship table, Reading are in thick of things when it comes to fighting for a place in the top six and chasing promotion to the Premier League in the playoffs at the end of the season.




With eight games left in the season, Stam feels the international break has come at the right time for his squad as it will provide a little time off for his players before the business end of the campaign.

He admits that the grinding Championship season has taken its toll on his team in terms of injuries and indicated the break could be a good opportunity for some of the players to get rid of a few niggles.
 


“It is very important to have a little break for some of our players”, the Dutchman told the club’s official website.  

“The season has been very hard and very tough for everybody.

“You can see it with the injuries we have picked up because the season so far has taken its toll.

"We play tough games week in week out.”

After the international break, Reading will host fourth placed Leeds United at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, 1st April.
 