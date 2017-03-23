Lazio Fail To Convince Chelsea and Man Utd Target To Pen Extension

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio’s recent attempts to convince Manchester United and Chelsea linked defender Stefan de Vrij to sign a new contract have hit a brick wall.



The 25-year-old Dutch defender’s future at the club has been a subject of much conjecture as his contract with the club expires at the end of next season and so far he has refused to sign a new deal.











According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Lazio made fresh attempts in recent weeks to convince the Dutchman to commit to a new long term contract but talks have failed to reach any conclusion.



And it seems the Dutchman is determined to leave the club at the end of the season and experience a new challenge, with a number of clubs interested in signing him.





Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for De Vrij but it seems the defender could remain in Serie A, with Inter Milan leading the chase.

The Milanese giants have reportedly agreed terms of a contract with the player’s representatives and are waiting on the wings to settle down for talks with Lazio over a fee.



Lazio are aware that De Vrij could be pushing for a summer move away from the Stadio Olimpico, but were still hopeful that they could convince him to sign on a new deal.



But with their recent attempts failing, the Roman club are slowly resigned to the fact that De Vrij will change base at the end of the season.

